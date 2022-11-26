Head to Head Review: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) vs. Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Group and Leatt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Leatt $72.48 million 1.56 $12.57 million $2.39 8.12

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveWire Group and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81% Leatt 16.77% 43.06% 28.29%

Volatility & Risk

LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveWire Group and Leatt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Leatt.

Summary

Leatt beats LiveWire Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Leatt

(Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, impact shorts and cooling vests, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet, and hydration bags; casual clothing and caps; hats; and apparels that comprises jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as motor racing cars and other helmeted sports. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through its online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.