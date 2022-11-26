Critical Analysis: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CSP and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

TDCX has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.37%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than CSP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 2.54% 2.18% 1.20% TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSP and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CSP and TDCX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $49.21 million 0.75 $700,000.00 $0.28 29.04 TDCX $410.74 million 3.69 $76.82 million $0.53 20.04

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than CSP. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDCX beats CSP on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

