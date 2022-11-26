SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.
SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SOFI opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.