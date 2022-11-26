Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.