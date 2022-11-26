Morgan Stanley Boosts Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €1.10

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.87) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.92.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSF stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

