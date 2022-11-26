Evercore ISI Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.95.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.19. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

