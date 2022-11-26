Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday.

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,212 ($37.98) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,891.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,034.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,647.18.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Cranswick

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($35.44), for a total value of £80,019.90 ($94,619.72). In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 2,670 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($35.44), for a total value of £80,019.90 ($94,619.72). Also, insider Mark Reckitt acquired 315 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($37.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($11,807.38).

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Further Reading

