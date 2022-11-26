FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Symbotic Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

