Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 308 at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 308 ($3.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Man Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.40.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

