Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Price Target Raised to €9.70

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €7.60 ($7.76) to €9.70 ($9.90) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:BKRIF opened at 7.57 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of 5.33 and a 12-month high of 8.30.
About Bank of Ireland Group
