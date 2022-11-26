JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528,027.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,637 shares in the company, valued at $65,448,845.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528,027.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 106,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,547 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

