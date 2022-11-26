Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target Raised to €43.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.
About Cellnex Telecom
