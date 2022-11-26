Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target Raised to €43.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

