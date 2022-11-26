Citigroup Analysts Give Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) a $49.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

