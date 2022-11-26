Berenberg Bank Trims Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Target Price to €180.00

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ESKEF stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Esker has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.25.

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

