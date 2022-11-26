Berenberg Bank Trims Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Target Price to €180.00

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Esker Price Performance
Shares of ESKEF stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Esker has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.25.
About Esker
