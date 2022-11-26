Robert W. Baird Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $470.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.65.

DE opened at $441.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,686,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

