Evercore ISI Analysts Give Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) a $450.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $453.25 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

