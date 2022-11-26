Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) a $10.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.