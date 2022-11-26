Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “$76.00” Price Target for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Okta Stock Down 1.3 %

OKTA stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

