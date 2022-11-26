Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) a $13.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRDG opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $443.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,490 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,236,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

