Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) a $11.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.08.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.