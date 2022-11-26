KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

