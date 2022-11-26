Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $257.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 41.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $3,789,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.