Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.44.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
