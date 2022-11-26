Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 15.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 932,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 698,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

