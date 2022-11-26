UBS Group Analysts Give UWM (NYSE:UWMC) a $4.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.64.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

