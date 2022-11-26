Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Camtek has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Camtek by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Camtek by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

