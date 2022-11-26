StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Price Performance
XL stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.
Insider Activity
In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at $968,711.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of XL Fleet
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XL Fleet (XL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.