StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Price Performance

XL stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Insider Activity

In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at $968,711.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XL Fleet

About XL Fleet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,873,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in XL Fleet by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in XL Fleet by 31.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,481,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 433.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Featured Articles

