MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
MYR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MYR Group
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.