Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of LXFR opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
