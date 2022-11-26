Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $383.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.