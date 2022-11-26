Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Landec to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Landec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Landec

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,227.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Landec by 309.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Landec by 183.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

