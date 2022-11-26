Comparing NerdWallet (NRDS) & Its Competitors

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NerdWallet to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -32.02 NerdWallet Competitors $848.00 million $3.49 million 4.25

NerdWallet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NerdWallet Competitors 436 2725 4865 65 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NerdWallet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 66.76%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 45.91%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -124.45% -1,628.34% -17.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NerdWallet beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.