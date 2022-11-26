Critical Review: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -42.79% -11.87% -10.69% Sera Prognostics -20,490.83% -38.32% -35.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 5.96 -$31.29 million ($2.05) -10.38 Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 511.83 -$35.01 million ($1.53) -0.86

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sera Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Castle Biosciences and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $57.86, suggesting a potential upside of 172.01%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 373.48%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Sera Prognostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

