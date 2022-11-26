Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) a $31.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.55. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,300.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

