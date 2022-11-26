Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.