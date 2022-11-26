Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $37.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

