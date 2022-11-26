Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,698 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 978,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

