Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $36.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

