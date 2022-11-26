Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.03 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

LUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

About Lundin Gold

Shares of LUG opened at C$12.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.78. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$13.07.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.