RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.44. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

