Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

STWRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.63 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

