Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health N/A -75.78% -43.51% Emerald 39.36% -146.33% 12.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nutex Health and Emerald’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $18.79 million 41.84 -$13.67 million N/A N/A Emerald $145.50 million 1.90 -$78.10 million $0.09 45.45

Nutex Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nutex Health and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Emerald beats Nutex Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Emerald

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.