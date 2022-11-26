Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $27.88

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.05 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.