Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $27.88

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Bumble Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.05 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.