Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $51.47

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

