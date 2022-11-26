Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $29.20

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.