Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 341.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

