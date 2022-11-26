Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $12.64

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

LVLU opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

