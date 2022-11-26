Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target at 60.20

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 60.20.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 29.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 126.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of 31.83.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

