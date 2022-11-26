Head to Head Review: Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) versus Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -646.27% -18.80% -17.32% Quanterix -89.24% -18.91% -16.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seer and Quanterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million 61.13 -$71.17 million ($1.45) -4.46 Quanterix $110.56 million 3.94 -$57.69 million ($2.66) -4.42

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quanterix has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanterix has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seer and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Quanterix 0 6 1 0 2.14

Seer currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.02%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.28%. Given Quanterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Seer.

Summary

Quanterix beats Seer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. The company also provides SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include assay kits and other consumables such as reagents. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sells its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.