Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €565.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €565.00 ($576.53) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering Stock Down 0.4 %

EPA:KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €486.98 and its 200 day moving average is €501.85.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

