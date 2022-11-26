Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €689.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Kering Stock Performance

KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €486.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €501.85. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

